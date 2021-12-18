Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.72. 1,847,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -128.59 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.