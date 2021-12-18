ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERYP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.