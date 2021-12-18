Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of EUXTF traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EUXTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

