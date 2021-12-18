Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of EURMF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.