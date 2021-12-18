Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $67.19

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.19, but opened at $64.56. Everbridge shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 2,988 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

