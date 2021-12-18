Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $64.16, but opened at $65.83. Everbridge shares last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 4,236 shares traded.
Specifically, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.
About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
