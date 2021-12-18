Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $64.16, but opened at $65.83. Everbridge shares last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 4,236 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.