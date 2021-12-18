EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 23.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM stock opened at 16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.13. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.