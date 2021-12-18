Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

GRAB opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

