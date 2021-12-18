EverRise (RISE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034887 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013157 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003284 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

