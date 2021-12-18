Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 2,971,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,948. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

