Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $127.46 on Friday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

