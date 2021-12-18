Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

