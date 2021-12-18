Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exelon by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exelon by 90.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

