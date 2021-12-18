Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

