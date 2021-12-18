Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $129.93 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

