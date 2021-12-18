Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.