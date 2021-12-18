Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

