Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$743.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$743.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFH. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of FFH stock traded down C$9.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$583.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$421.32 and a twelve month high of C$609.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$545.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$546.20.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 47.5399974 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

