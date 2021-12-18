Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 21.4%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 464,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 105,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.49 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

