Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 12.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 158,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 358,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$137.46 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

