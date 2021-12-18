FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Cap of $289,500.76

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. FansTime has a market cap of $289,500.76 and $71,164.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

