Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

FRT stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

