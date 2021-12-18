FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.36.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $262.51. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.