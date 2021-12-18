Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06. Femasys has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Femasys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

