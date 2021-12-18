Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Shares of FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

