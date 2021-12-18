Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

