Financial Analysis: DATATRAK International (DTRK) & The Competition

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DATATRAK International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DATATRAK International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 666 3186 4925 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 41.87%. Given DATATRAK International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -1,023.98 DATATRAK International Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 18.09

DATATRAK International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Summary

DATATRAK International peers beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

