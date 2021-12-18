First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

