First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock remained flat at $$7.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 286,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,161. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

