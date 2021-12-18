First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock remained flat at $$7.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 286,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,161. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.