First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 55.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.