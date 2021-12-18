First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 55.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
