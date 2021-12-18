FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.54

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 57474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.