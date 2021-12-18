FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

