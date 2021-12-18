Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.