Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Bank of America

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $141.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

