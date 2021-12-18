Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,437 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of W&T Offshore worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.24 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $461.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

