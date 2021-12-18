Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $340.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

