Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,969,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,158,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $212.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.26 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

