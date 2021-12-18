Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $386,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.