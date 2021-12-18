Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

