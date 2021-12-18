FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $321.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $214.26 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $253.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

