FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 99.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

