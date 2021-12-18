FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $34.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
