FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.