FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the November 15th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,390.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 197,626 shares of company stock worth $480,928. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.16. FlexShopper has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

