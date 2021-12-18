Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$39.10 during trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

