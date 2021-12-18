Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,428,389.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,950 shares of company stock worth $15,048,505.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

