Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,824 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

