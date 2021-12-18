Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

