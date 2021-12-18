Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Fortress Biotech worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

