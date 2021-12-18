Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 51,155 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.65% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR opened at $41.72 on Friday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

