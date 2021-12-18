Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 70,758 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $50,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 92,029 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

